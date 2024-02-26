Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,025,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $108,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

CSCO traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $48.58. 3,871,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,601,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94. The company has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

