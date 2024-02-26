Citigroup Raises Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target to $13.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COGT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.82. 585,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,864. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.39. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $13.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COGT. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $86,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $276,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

