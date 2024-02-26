Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.50.

CLH opened at $184.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $189.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.21.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

