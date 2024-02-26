Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.50.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.0 %

CLH stock opened at $184.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.96 and a 200-day moving average of $168.21. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $125.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,008,000 after acquiring an additional 88,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.