CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Boosted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 261.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after buying an additional 925,939 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 892,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,196,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,541,000 after acquiring an additional 634,876 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $217.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.64.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.22.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

