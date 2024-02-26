Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $78.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners traded as high as $70.41 and last traded at $70.22, with a volume of 428683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.56.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCEP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.