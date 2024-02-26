Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KOF. Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.57 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.61.

NYSE:KOF opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.46. The stock has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $974,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

