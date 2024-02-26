Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CDXS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark cut Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.17.

Get Codexis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Codexis

Codexis Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. Codexis has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,335,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 2,626,400 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,045,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,625 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 153.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,787,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,197 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,753,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,661,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.