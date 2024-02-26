Cogent Biosciences’ (COGT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 141.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COGT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

COGT opened at $7.44 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,521 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after buying an additional 2,714,447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,685,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% during the second quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.