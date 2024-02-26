Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Gap Down to $7.44

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.25. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 196,433 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $670.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,521 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,447 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 109.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,685,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,354 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% during the second quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

