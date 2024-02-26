Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.22.

A number of research firms have commented on CHRS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Maxim Group downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,444 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,277,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $287.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

