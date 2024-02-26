Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $178.30 and last traded at $177.79. 2,135,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 13,872,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 702.30 and a beta of 3.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total transaction of $3,392,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,179,516 shares of company stock worth $168,743,643 over the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

