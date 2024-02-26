Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical traded as high as $36.38 and last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 1444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,258,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,258,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,798. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

