Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 76,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 113,014 shares.The stock last traded at $118.80 and had previously closed at $119.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.95.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

