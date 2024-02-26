Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.9% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,188,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,588,111. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

