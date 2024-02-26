Comparing Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial 10.53% 3.61% 0.39% Bluegreen Vacations 6.26% 24.03% 4.46%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $37.46 million 1.46 $5.64 million $0.48 12.29 Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 1.33 $64.39 million $3.71 19.41

This table compares Broadway Financial and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Broadway Financial and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Broadway Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Broadway Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including charter schools, community facilities, and churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

