Comparing Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) & ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eversource Energy and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy -3.71% 9.92% 2.75% ReNew Energy Global 3.61% 2.96% 0.44%

Volatility and Risk

Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy $11.91 billion 1.73 -$442.24 million ($1.26) -46.72 ReNew Energy Global $1.09 billion 2.22 -$58.00 million $0.10 64.70

This table compares Eversource Energy and ReNew Energy Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ReNew Energy Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eversource Energy. Eversource Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReNew Energy Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Eversource Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eversource Energy and ReNew Energy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 0 8 3 0 2.27 ReNew Energy Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

Eversource Energy presently has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.96%. ReNew Energy Global has a consensus price target of $8.55, indicating a potential upside of 32.15%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Eversource Energy.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Eversource Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities that provide water services to approximately 241,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

