Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $618.28 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $618.28 million and approximately $126.07 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $76.48 or 0.00140162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00038307 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019997 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005643 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,084,300 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,084,243.16397805 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 74.78162517 USD and is up 11.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 460 active market(s) with $84,042,639.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.