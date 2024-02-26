Conflux Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.89 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $944.02 million and $37.89 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,560.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.02 or 0.00506016 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00132580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00051417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00241605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.00146790 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00029183 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,974,305,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,749,304,936 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,974,142,419.53 with 3,749,142,406.83 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.2457046 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $35,162,683.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

