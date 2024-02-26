Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 201,465 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,465 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 102.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 145,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $1,513,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $1,465,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 105.9% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 155,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HLX opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

