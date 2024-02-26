Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 2,370 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VECO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 728.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after buying an additional 980,562 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after buying an additional 718,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $6,992,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,072,000 after acquiring an additional 224,780 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of VECO stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

