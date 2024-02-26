Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 44,539 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 121.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,539 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ACHC. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

ACHC stock opened at $84.29 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

