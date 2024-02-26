Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 525.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,701 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $82.03 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.18.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

