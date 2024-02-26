Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of LiveRamp worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,114,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,270,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,957,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

LiveRamp Price Performance

LiveRamp stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $42.66.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

