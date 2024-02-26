Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,841 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Lincoln National worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 43.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Lincoln National by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $27.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

