Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $5.41 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 145,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vertiv by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 30.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VRT opened at $62.70 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 2.54%.
VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
