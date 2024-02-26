Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,057 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Cellebrite DI worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLBT. Bank of America raised Cellebrite DI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLBT

Cellebrite DI Profile

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.