Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 47,451 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,451 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE NVO opened at $123.45 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $124.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $553.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.