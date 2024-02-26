Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $6.13 Million Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 767,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after buying an additional 2,302,565 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,643,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,096,000 after buying an additional 1,567,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,877,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,400,000 after purchasing an additional 826,000 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SOFI opened at $8.17 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

