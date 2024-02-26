Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Shares Acquired by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Contango Ore were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Contango Ore by 22.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Contango Ore by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Contango Ore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Contango Ore by 7,310.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Contango Ore in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Contango Ore news, Director Richard Shortz sold 30,000 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $687,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,490 shares of company stock worth $819,376 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Contango Ore Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSEAMERICAN CTGO traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,162. Contango Ore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $23.22 price target on shares of Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

