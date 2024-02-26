Contrasting ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) and Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) and Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ADENTRA and Transcat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADENTRA N/A N/A N/A Transcat 4.16% 9.32% 5.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.7% of ADENTRA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Transcat shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Transcat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADENTRA N/A N/A N/A $0.81 30.11 Transcat $250.64 million 3.79 $10.69 million $1.30 82.72

This table compares ADENTRA and Transcat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Transcat has higher revenue and earnings than ADENTRA. ADENTRA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ADENTRA and Transcat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADENTRA 0 0 0 0 N/A Transcat 0 0 2 0 3.00

ADENTRA presently has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.71%. Transcat has a consensus target price of $114.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.01%. Given ADENTRA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ADENTRA is more favorable than Transcat.

Summary

Transcat beats ADENTRA on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADENTRA

(Get Free Report)

ADENTRA Inc. engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers. The company was formerly known as Hardwoods Distribution Inc. and changed its name to ADENTRA Inc. in December 2022. ADENTRA Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Langley, Canada.

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services. This segment also provides CalTrak, a proprietary document and asset management system that is used to manage the workflow of its calibration service centers and customers' assets; and Compliance, Control and Cost, an online customer portal that provides its customers with web-based asset management capability, as well as a safe and secure off-site archive of calibration and other service records. The Distribution segment sells and rents test, measurement, and control instruments for customers' test and measurement instrumentation needs, as well as value added services, such as calibration/certification of equipment purchase, equipment rental, used equipment for sale, and equipment kitting. This segment markets and sells its products through website, digital and print advertising, proactive outbound sales, and an inbound call center. The company provides services and products to highly regulated industries, principally life science, which includes companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated industries; and additional industries, including aerospace and defense industrial manufacturing, energy and utilities, and other industries that require accuracy in processes and confirmation of the capabilities of their equipment. Transcat, Inc. was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.