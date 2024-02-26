Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.91

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.91 and last traded at C$4.88, with a volume of 298311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.40 to C$5.80 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTS

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

About Converge Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.