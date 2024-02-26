Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 69.80 ($0.88), with a volume of 1448101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.83).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £538.16 million, a PE ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.53.

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 3,636.36%.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.