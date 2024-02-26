CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

NYSE:CXW opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.17.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.62 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

