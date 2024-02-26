Cormark Cuts Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target to C$4.00

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.40 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Stock Down 0.4 %

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

TSE:DIV traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.74. 203,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08. The company has a market cap of C$393.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.70. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$3.40.

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.