Cormark Cuts Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target to C$4.00

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.40 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.
