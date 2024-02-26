Cormark Lowers Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$25.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cormark from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.06.

ELD stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,066. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.17. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$11.38 and a 12 month high of C$18.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total value of C$179,737.85. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$128,840.15. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total transaction of C$179,737.85. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

