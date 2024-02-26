CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSGP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.80.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $84.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

