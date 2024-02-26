Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 172.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,357,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,877,000 after acquiring an additional 859,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $745.35. 1,702,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,222. The company has a market cap of $330.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $690.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $746.78.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

