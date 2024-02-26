Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $823.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $70.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

