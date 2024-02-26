Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Down 2.7%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 355,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,202,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,018,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,473,090 shares of company stock valued at $47,432,091. 23.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after buying an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,248 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.