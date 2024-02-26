Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $16.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $624.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 111,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Dividend History for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

