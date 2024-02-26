CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Raised to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRSP. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.16.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $83.99 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.