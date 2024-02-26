Critical Review: Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU)

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Onfolio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onfolio and PropertyGuru Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $2.22 million 1.14 -$4.23 million ($1.64) -0.30 PropertyGuru Group $98.62 million 5.56 -$93.75 million ($0.10) -33.70

Profitability

Onfolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PropertyGuru Group. PropertyGuru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onfolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Onfolio and PropertyGuru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio -167.91% -46.21% -35.00% PropertyGuru Group -14.60% -2.76% -2.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Onfolio and PropertyGuru Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00 PropertyGuru Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Onfolio currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 508.40%. PropertyGuru Group has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.88%. Given Onfolio’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Onfolio is more favorable than PropertyGuru Group.

Summary

PropertyGuru Group beats Onfolio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers. PropertyGuru Group Limited provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

