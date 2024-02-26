Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

CRR.UN stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$14.07. 11,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,988. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.29. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.68 and a 1-year high of C$16.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRR.UN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.44.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

