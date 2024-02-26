Cronos Price Hits $0.0968 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.45 billion and approximately $11.50 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cronos has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00073079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00024076 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

