CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0748 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CRT.UN stock opened at C$14.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.57 and a 52-week high of C$16.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.29.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

