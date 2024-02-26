D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $726,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,880. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

