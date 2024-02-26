DA Davidson Lowers USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Price Target to $48.00

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Shares of USNA stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $932.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.