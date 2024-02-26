Darling Ingredients (DAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $42.32 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.0% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

