Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DKL stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.12. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 125.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

